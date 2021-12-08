African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 75,523 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

