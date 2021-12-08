Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 702,141 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

