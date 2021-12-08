Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 702,141 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.61.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
