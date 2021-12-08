iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,342,294 shares.The stock last traded at $458.10 and had previously closed at $455.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.64 and its 200 day moving average is $444.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

