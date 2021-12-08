Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Trecora Resources worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 104,434 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 267,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

