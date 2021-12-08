Analyzing Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) and Its Rivals

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 332 1446 2348 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.95 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.93

Recruiter.com Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Recruiter.com Group Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Summary

Recruiter.com Group peers beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

