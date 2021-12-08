Comparing Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 3D Systems alerts:

67.9% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 48.39% 0.72% 0.48% Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Liquid Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $557.24 million 5.21 -$149.59 million $2.46 9.25 Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 443.10 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -2.95

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. Liquid Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3D Systems beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.