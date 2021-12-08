Morgan Stanley Has $4.98 Million Stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.81% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APRE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

