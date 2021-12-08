Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

