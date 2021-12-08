NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 244 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

