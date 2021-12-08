NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

