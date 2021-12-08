NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $71,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 212,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

