NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

