Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,433 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21,435.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

