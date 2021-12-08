Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 395.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after buying an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 247,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 133.85%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

