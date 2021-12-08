Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

