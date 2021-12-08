Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 5,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FOSL stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
