Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 5,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

