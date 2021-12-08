Ashish Khanna Purchases 45,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

