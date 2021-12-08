Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $79,486.65 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Globe Life by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 170,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

