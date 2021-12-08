Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price upped by Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 74,427 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

