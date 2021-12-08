Jeffrey Kunin Buys 262,369 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $125,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Kunin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Kunin purchased 30,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00.

NBY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.56. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

