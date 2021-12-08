Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,641 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

EDIT stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.