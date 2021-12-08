Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQI stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

