Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

