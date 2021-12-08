Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.