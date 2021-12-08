AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

