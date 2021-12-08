Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

