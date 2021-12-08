147,424 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.97% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

JHMD opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

