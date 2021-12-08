1,000 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE BTT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.