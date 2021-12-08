Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.