Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,840,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 493,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

