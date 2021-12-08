Head-To-Head Analysis: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) versus European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.83 billion 2.10 $151.11 million $7.94 25.63 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UniFirst and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

UniFirst currently has a consensus target price of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 8.27% 8.29% 6.55% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, informatio

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

