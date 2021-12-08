Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 6912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Specifically, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,444 shares of company stock worth $3,508,932. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

The company has a market cap of $634.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

