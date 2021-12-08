Millennium Management LLC Buys 186,750 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intevac by 79.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

