Gerard J. Michel Acquires 23,200 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

