Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,743 in the last ninety days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

