Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Gap Up to $18.93

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $19.70. Luxfer shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $538.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

