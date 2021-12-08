Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.84

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $16.41. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 88 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

