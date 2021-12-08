Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $47.27

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 47.27, but opened at 40.93. Lucid Group shares last traded at 39.85, with a volume of 706,909 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 37.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.