Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $912.00

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 912 ($12.09) and last traded at GBX 901.16 ($11.95), with a volume of 6606684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.50 ($10.84).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLIN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.40) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.61) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 740 ($9.81).

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

