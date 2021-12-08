Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $19.11

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $17.39. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

