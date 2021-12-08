Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.34% of Global Water Resources worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 127.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.16%.

GWRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $49,207 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.