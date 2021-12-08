Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.31 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

