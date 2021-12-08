Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $213,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $298,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

