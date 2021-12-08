Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 925.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.44.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

