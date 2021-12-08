Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.