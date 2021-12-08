Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,585 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38.

DDOG opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after buying an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

