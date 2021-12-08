Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.44. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

