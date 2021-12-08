Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

