Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSRXU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $113,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 185.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $720,000.

FSRXU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

