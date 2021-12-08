United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.19 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

